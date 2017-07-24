Mayawati to hit the ground, hold rallies each month

“We will meet leaders and workers…The first rally will be held in Meerut-Saharanpur… This date (18th) has been chosen because on this date I resigned from Rajya Sabha” said the BSP Chief. “We will meet leaders and workers…The first rally will be held in Meerut-Saharanpur… This date (18th) has been chosen because on this date I resigned from Rajya Sabha” said the BSP Chief.

Having resigned from Rajya Sabha, BSP supremo Mayawati has decided to hit the ground and meet party workers from across Uttar Pradesh. She made the announcement on Sunday, following a meeting in Delhi with 500-odd party members from UP, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district presidents and other office-bearers.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the party’s Delhi office, Mayawati said a BSP rally will be organised on the 18th of every month, beginning with September. One rally will be held for two divisions. As UP has a total of 18 divisions, the programme will last nine months.

“We will meet leaders and workers of that area. The first rally will be held in Meerut-Saharanpur,” the BSP chief said. “This date (18th) has been chosen because on this date I resigned from Rajya Sabha,” she said.

An MLA who attended the meeting told The Indian Express, “She told us that since she was not allowed to speak in Parliament on the Saharanpur issue, the first rally will be held in that region.”

Party leaders said the programme was aimed at regrouping the party after the devastating show in the UP Assembly polls in which only 19 BSP candidates managed to win. “She will now go on the field and meet party workers in their areas. Earlier, she called us for meetings in Lucknow. But now she will come to us,” said another MLA.

“She held today’s meeting in Delhi because she wanted to send a signal to other political parties that the BSP is very much active,” said an BSP MP. MPs of all political parties are currently in the national capital as Parliament is in session.

Another MLA said, “She urged us to strengthen the party. She said that ups and down are common in politics.” BSP leaders said that after all the 18 divisions of UP are covered, the party will hold similar rallies every month in selected constituencies.

