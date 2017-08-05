Mayawati to begin country wide campaign against ‘arrogant’ BJP

BSP chief Mayawati . Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav BSP chief Mayawati . Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday announced that she would visit other states, starting from November, as part of her party’s country-wide campaign against the “arrogant, malicious, anti-people approach” of BJP. Mayawati was speaking at a meeting of the BSP’s national executive, prominent party functionaries and state unit presidents on Friday. In a statement released by the BSP after the meeting, she said the BJP is continuing “its undemocratic work to defame opposition leaders and destabilise their governments in an attempt to divert people’s attention from its failures on the front of poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and border security”.

She further said the BSP would not remain silent against “arrogant, malicious, partial, casteist, autocratic, undemocratic and anti-people approach of the BJP and Company”, and “expose” them before people. The BSP chief said her party would organise karyakarta mahasammelans at the division-level every month, starting September 18. Programmes will start in other states from November.

She also alleged that the saffron party’s government at the Centre was “misusing” state machinery, PTI reported. “There is a continuous move to prove that the leaders of the opposition parties are corrupt by misusing the official machinery like the CBI, ED, Income Tax department and police. But, despite proof of corruption by their own leaders and ministers, no action is being taken,” Mayawati told a meeting of the BSP officebearers here, said PTI.

Mayawati questioned the BJP’s lack of action against the Chhattisgarh minister who has been “proved to have misused his position in grabbing several hectares of land belonging to the state forest department and tribal community to develop a resort business”.

She also claimed that people are questioning the BJP’s “tolerance towards a minister’s corruption and land mafia acts”, while it has been trying to “prove opposition party leaders as corrupt by misusing government machinery” such as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and police. Mayawati said the country’s internal situation and the condition of its borders “has deteriorated since the formation of the BJP government”. She also claimed the deaths of jawans along the country’s borders has increased.

