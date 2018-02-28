Mayawati a ‘stubborn woman’: Dayashankar Singh

Dayashankar Singh (1st from right) Dayashankar Singh (1st from right)

The vice-president of Uttar Pradesh BJP unit, Dayashankar Singh, on Wednesday renewed his attack on Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, terming her a “stubborn woman” and calling her party a “shop”.

“Even a stubborn woman like Mayawati had to back off only because of the massive support I got from the people,” Singh, who had caused a massive furore in 2016 for his alleged derogatory remarks against the BSP supremo, said here. Singh was speaking at a function organised by the local party leaders to welcome him to his home town after being made the state BJP vice-president early this month.

“BSP is not a political party, but a shop,” he told media persons later in an interaction. He also attacked the Samajwadi Party and Congress, terming them a party of “baap-beta” and “ma-beta” respectively, reports PTI.

In 2016, Singh was caught on camera alleging that Mayawati was distributing party tickets on the basis of the amount of money paid to her and made some objectionable comments against her.

Singh’s statement had led to a major controversy with a case being registered against him. The BJP had expelled Singh for his comments. After absconding for more than 10 days, he was arrested on July 29 that year from Bihar’s Buxar town. Singh was later granted bail and the party revoked the expulsion.

