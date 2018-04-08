Mayawati slams Amit Shah: New low for BJP under ‘guru-chela’

BSP Supremo Mayawati. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. BSP Supremo Mayawati. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav.

A day after BJP president Amit Shah compared Opposition parties to snakes and mongoose, and dogs and cats coming together on a tree to escape the “flood” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BSP chief Mayawati hit back on Saturday, stating that BJP is using “uncivilised” and “sanghi” language under the leadership of ‘guru-chela’, referring to Modi and Shah.

In a statement issued in Lucknow, she added that people won’t overlook this “criminal mindset”. The BSP supremo stated that in the arrogance of power, BJP is making a mistake of considering the people as a “flock of fools”, though the people are repeatedly “disowning” them ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

“A similar kind of dishonoring, controversial and inferior ‘sanghi’ language was used by chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls, for which the public taught them a strong lesson,” Mayawati stated. “This statement from Shah is enough to prove that in the leadership of guru (Narendra Modi) and his disciple (Amit Shah), the party has gone to a new low.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App