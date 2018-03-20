Mayawati says people gave govt a zero, Akhilesh says nothing done

Mayawati described Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s one-year rule as “ek saal, buri misaal” (File) Mayawati described Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s one-year rule as “ek saal, buri misaal” (File)

As the Adityanath government released a booklet titled ‘Ek Saal – Nai Misaal’ on completion of its one year in power, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypoll results were a message for the ruling party from the masses. Mayawati described Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s one-year rule as “ek saal, buri misaal”. She also alleged that people have given the government “zero marks” and taught it a lesson in the bypolls. She, however, refrained from commenting on the SP, which had received BSP’s support in the bypolls, and went on to attribute BJP’s defeats to the “failures” of the Adityanath regime in the state and the Modi government at the Centre.

“Instead of focusing on welfare of poor, labourers, unemployed and general masses, Chief Minister Yogi spent more time on religious rituals and forgot that working with dedication in the interest of the 22 crore population of UP is real worship and raj dharma,” Mayawati said. Alleging that the BJP’s “jungle raj” prevailed in the state, Mayawati said the government was inappropriately trying to withdraw criminal cases lodged against BJP leaders and “killing” other people in police encounters to improve the law and order situation. Development works were stopped due to lack of funds, she said. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that despite a number of promises, nothing was done by the Adityanath-led government in the past one year in the state.

“The BJP’s confidence in lying is tremendous. In the past one year, nothing has been done on the ground despite tall claims and promises. In the entire year, the BJP used to raise fingers on projects initiated in the SP regime, but did nothing new and only followed it,” Akhilesh said. The state Congress said that the government was misusing people’s money on holding grand celebrations.

