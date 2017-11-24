Mayawati says BJP can begin Ram temple construction and call early general elections

BSP chief Mayawati (PTI Photo) BSP chief Mayawati (PTI Photo)

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday said there was every possibility that general elections could be advanced and the BJP could begin construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya to seek votes in the name of Hindutva.

“I would like to warn you that to cover up non performance of party-ruled states, the BJP can make Hindutva a poll issue and begin construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The general elections will be called early and held along with elections to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assemblies. It can even exploit nationalism. You have to watch out for such conspiracies,” she told a large gathering at Bhopal’s Lal Parade ground.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App