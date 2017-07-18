Mayawati resignation: Not allowed to speak, have decided to quit Rajya Sabha, says BSP chief

BSP chief Mayawati has said she will resign from Rrajya Sabha. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav BSP chief Mayawati has said she will resign from Rrajya Sabha. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati stormed out of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, saying she would resign right away if she was not allowed to speak in the House on the issue of atrocities against Dalits under the present NDA government. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister apparently became furious after she was asked to conclude her impromptu speech on the anti-Dalit violence in Saharanpur. “If I am not allowed to speak, I will resign right now. I will come and give my resignation at this moment,” Mayawati said

Even outside the House, the BSP chief said she has made up her mind on the resignation. “When I tried speaking about the weaker sections today in the Rajya Sabha, I was not allowed to speak. Why? It’s a shame. If I can’t speak about our weaker sections in the House then I have no right to stay in the House. This is the reason I have decided to quit from Rajya Sabha, I am not being heard, not allowed to speak.”

After Mayawati walked out from Rajya Sabha, the Opposition parties raised slogans and caused disruptions in the Upper House, leading to an adjournment. BJP leader and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi demanded an apology from Mayawati, claiming she had been disrespectful in Rajya Sabha and dared to challenge the Chair (presiding authority).

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Member of Parliament Sitaram Yechury echoed Mayawati’s concerns and said the Dalits were in a serious condition in the country. He claimed that Dalits and minorities were in grave danger in the country.

Earlier in May, there were violent clashes between Dalits and Thakur community in UP’s Saharanpur that turned riotous. Many were seriously injured and at least one person was shot dead.

When Mayawati had visited the region, she blamed the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government for the violence and claimed they had failed to stop its own “brigade” from perpetrating violence on the weaker sections.

