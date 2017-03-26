Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav should come together to defeat BJP: Lalu Prasad

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday urged all secular forces including Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav to come together to defeat the BJP.

“All secular parties including Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav should come together to defeat BJP. We are united in Bihar. If that happens, BJP’s game plan will be finished,” Lalu said.

Stating that the Centre wants to scrap reservation benefits, he said RJD would launch a movement to put pressure on the government to make the caste census public, besides making allocation in the budget as per their population.

Lalu said the party has decided to hold a three-day national workshop on May 2, 3 and 4 at Bodhgaya in Bihar where party workers would be apprised of BJP’s politics and ways to counter the party’s move.

Later taking a dig at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Lalu in a tweet said “Yogi got the Chief Minister’s bungalow purified because earlier it was held by a Chief Minister belonging to Dalit/backward and Bahujan class category.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now