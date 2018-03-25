Mayawati making baseless remarks as she didn’t get gift from Akhilesh: Sidharth Nath Singh

Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh (Files) Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh (Files)

Hours after Mayawati accused the BJP of using government machinery to send its ninth candidate to the Rajya Sabha, Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday said the BSP chief was making baseless allegations, as she did not receive a “return gift” from SP president Akhilesh Yadav. In a statement issued after Mayawati’s press conference in Lucknow, Singh said: “She (Mayawati) should tell why she came out in the field when she did not have even 20 MLAs with her? After putting on stake the Dalit community, she did not get a return gift from Akhilesh, therefore, she is making baseless allegations. While Akhilesh himself took the benefits he could, he could not benefit Mayawati. Now, she should think what malpractices were used in the election.”

“Kya babua ne bua ko sahi mayne me vote dilaya hai ya nahi,” he added.

Maintaining that the Rajya Sabha election was transparent, Singh said: “When an MLA votes for a BSP candidate, Mayawati calls it a voice of conscience. And, when our candidate gets a vote from any MLA, question of misuse of the government machinery arises…”

“Both Mayawati and Akhilesh had to come together to stop the winning spree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This was their compulsion. Now, because of the same compulsion, they would rescue each other,” he added, claiming that it does not suit the Opposition to question the CM in this manner.

In Kanpur, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told mediapersons that SP-BSP alliance has proved to be a “complete failure”.

