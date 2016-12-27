Mayawati says every rupee of party accounted for, asks BJP to come clean

BSP chief Mayawati BSP chief Mayawati

A day after the Enforcement Directorate detected huge deposits totaling over Rs 104 crore in accounts belonging to the BSP and party supremo Mayawati’s brother, the Dalit leader clarified that all the deposits were as per norms and every rupee accounted for.

Rejecting allegations of corruption, Mayawati charged at the BJP and the Centre, accusing it of misusing official machinery to target its political opponents.

“If the Prime Minister has even a little bit of honesty, he should reveal his party’s deposits and accounts pre and post November 8,” she told reporters at a briefing. It was on the night of November 8 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the surprise announcement of demonetising old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes with the aim of flushing out black money from the economy. Since Nov 8, the ED has been doing routine survey and enquiry operations to check suspicious and large cash deposits in banks.

“I want to say that my brother who earns a living by doing a small business also deposited money in bank account as per IT norms,” Mayawati was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

She alleged that the BJP’s aim was to tarnish the image of the BSP ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh where both parties will go head-to-head. The elections, scheduled to take place early next year, will likely see a four-pronged battle between BJP, BSP, SP and the Congress.

