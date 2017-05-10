Mayawati fires party veteran Naseemuddin Siddiqui, he hits back at her

BSP general secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui. (File Photo) BSP general secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui. (File Photo)

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday expelled party general secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui and his son Afzal, accusing the veteran leader, for long considered its Muslim face, of “anti-party activities” and corruption.

The expulsion was announced by BSP leader and Rajya Sabha member Satish Chandra Misra at a press conference at his residence. He accused Siddiqui of amassing benami properties, running slaughter houses and accepting money from people by promising favours.

“When the BSP could not form the government, these people started demanding their money from Siddiqui. Then, Siddiqui, while trying to sell his benami properties, spread wrong information that the party was asking for a big sum of money from him,” he said.

Misra said Mayawati had asked Siddiqui to work as party coordinator in the areas of Madhya Pradesh adjoining Uttar Pradesh, but he did not go there. “Instead, he stayed in Lucknow, Noida and Delhi and indulged in anti-party activities,” he said.

In a statement, Siddiqui hit back, saying the allegations levelled against him were “false and baseless” and he would prove “with evidence” that these charges were true of Mayawati and Misra. He said his expulsion was “the reward for the sacrifices” made by him, his family and his associates “in 30-35 years in BSP”.

Siddiqui claimed Mayawati levelled “false allegations” against Muslims and made objectionable comments when success eluded the party in the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014 and the assembly elections of 2012, 2017 because of her “wrong policies”.

He claimed Mayawati called a meeting after the party’s defeat and said “bad things about upper castes and backwards” and “uttered derogatory words for Muslims”.

“Also, Mayawati, Anand Kumar (her brother) and Satish Chandra Misra, illegally, unethically and in manners beyond humanity, put demands before me. That was not in my capacity to fulfil them. I was unnecessarily put under pressure to fulfil those demands. I was harassed mentally several times and I was tortured. I have concrete evidence of this. As I am not in Lucknow today, I am sending this brief press note. I will give reply of the accusation of Ms Mayawatiji and Company tomorrow through a press conference,” Siddiqui said in the statement.

The BSP also announced the expulsion of two of Siddiqui’s close associates, former MLA O P Singh and former MLC Pradeep Singh.

Pradeep Singh said he had announced his resignation in the morning after learning of Siddiqui’s expulsion from the party.

“This is no way to treat a leader who has devoted his life to the party. The fault is in her policies and we are being blamed for the defeat… There is no democracy in the party. If you distribute tickets by taking money and ignore party workers, how you can expect to win. We are being blamed for the party’s failures in 2014 and 2017. We are facing extortion,” Singh alleged.

Siddiqui has been the most prominent face in the party organisation for over a decade. As a member of Mayawati’s cabinet between 2007 and 2012, he headed about a dozen departments. His wife Husna became a party MLC in 2010.

After the 2012 defeat, he became Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. In the party, he was in-charge of most areas in central UP and Bundelkhand before 2014 Lok Sabha elections. His son Afzal unsuccessfully contested from the Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat.

After the party’s rout in 2014, Mayawati changed the responsibilities of coordinators and Siddiqui was made in-charge of west UP, a region crucial for BSP. Afzal was made in-charge of BSP’s Muslim outreach campaign in west UP.

After Mayawati, Siddiqui was the star campaigner of the BSP in the 2017 assembly polls. His tours across the state concentrated on building a Dalit-Muslim combine and he secured the support of several Muslim clerics.

Siddiqui and those close to him have not said what they plan next. Siddiqui has been facing inquiries regarding his assets. The UP vigilance establishment has been conducting an inquiry into the assets acquired by him and his wife. He is also under investigation in the inquiry into alleged corruption in construction of memorials and parks under the BSP government.

