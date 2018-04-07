Mayawati condemns Amit Shah’s animal remarks, says BJP has hit a new low under Modi-Shah leadership

Not the Opposition, but the BJP would have to answer people for that, she said. (File) Not the Opposition, but the BJP would have to answer people for that, she said. (File)

Day after BJP president Amit Shah compared opposition parties to snakes and mongoose, cats and dogs, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday condemned the “unparliamentary” and “sanghi” language used by Shah, saying that in the leadership of Guru-Chela (Modi and Shah), the saffron party has hit a new low.

Stepping up his attack on Opposition parties, Shah had yesterday compared them to snakes and mongoose, cats and dogs, all traditional rivals now forced to come together on a tree to escape the “flood” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement released by her party’s Lucknow office, the BSP supremo said that a similar language was used by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-polls and the people taught them a hard lesson by using their own whip. “In the arrogance of power, BJP is making a mistake of taking the public as a flock of fools. Though the sane public is repeatedly disowning them before the Lok Sabha elections,” she said.

“A similar kind of dishonouring, controversial and inferior “sanghi” language was used by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-polls. For which the common public taught them a strong lesson using a whip. Even after that, the top leadership of the BJP does not seem to be leaving their “criminal mindset” and “sanghi way and character”… which the public is not going to overlook,” Mayawati said.

“This statement from Shah is enough to prove that in the leadership of Guru (Narendra Modi) and his student (Amit Shah) the party has gone to a new low. Today there is a question in front of the people whether these kind of unpleasant statements suit the country’s party in power,” she added.

On Shah claiming his party’s first majority government to be a great achievement, the BSP supremo said that because of the arrogance and anti-poor, anti-people attitude of Modi and Shah, the government is now so alone in the Centre that their own allies brought the ‘no-confidence motion’ in the parliament and are standing against them.

“However the Modi government used different kinds of immoral and unconstitutional tricks to avoid any debate in the parliament. Because of this, the working of the budget session was disturbed for around last three weeks and there could not be any debate on the motion. This attitude of the BJP government would be remembered as a black chapter in the parliamentary history,” Mayawati said.

She added that though the no-confidence motion was brought by their former National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the BJP government running with “just enough majority” could not gather courage to fight that.

The Modi government knew that if there would be a debate, then the recent political events and the topics related to their anti-poor and anti-farmer plans, government corruption, would dominate the debate and the government would look like a criminal in the election year, she said, adding this is why the BJP maintained their stubborn behaviour and the parliament working was disrupted for around 23 days.

Not the Opposition, but the BJP would have to answer people for that, she said.

