Mayawati celebrates 61st birthday in a low key manner

Unlike usual fanfare, the 61st birthday celebration of BSP president Mayawati this year was a low key affair due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the announcement of Assembly election schedule in Uttar Pradesh. The BSP supremo, who had celebrated her earlier birthdays with pomp and show, this time reached out to the partymen addressing a press conference which was also telecast through huge screens set up in all district party offices.

Donning her favourite pink garment which she has been using as her birthday colour, Mayawati said partymen are observing it in a low key manner as her party does not observe it in “shahi andaz” (with royalty) nor “squander government money” like others. She asked the party workers to observe the day as ‘Jan Kalyankari divas’ in states where elections are not being held, and to reach out to people facing hardships due to note ban as per their capabilities to help them financially.

The BSP chief also released a book “A travelogue of my struggle-ridden life and BSP movement” but did not distribute it in view of the model code. Eulogising dalit icons, she said she had dedicated her life to tread the path shown by them and on their policies.

There were, however, visitors making a beeline for her residence with bouquets to greet her on the birthday. Party sources said small celebrations, involving cake cutting ceremonies, were also held in all the 403 Assembly constituencies across Uttar Pradesh.

The high-stake assembly election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 11 and March 8.