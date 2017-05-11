Latest News
  • Mayawati called Muslim traitor: Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui

Mayawati called Muslim traitor: Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui

"Mayawati called me and asked why the Muslim community did not vote for the BSP. She also called our community traitor," said Siddiqui.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 11, 2017 5:23 pm
mayawati, mayawati muslims, muslims, muslims traitor, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, bsp, bahujan samaj party, mayawati news Siddiqui and his son were on Wednesday expelled from the party for carrying out anti-party activities.

A day after being expelled from the BSP, Muslim leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui on Thursday hit out at party Mayawati for insulting people of his community. Addressing a press conference, Siddiqui said that he and his son was expelled from the party on false allegations.

“Mayawati ji ne mujhe bula kar poocha ki Musalmano ne BSP ko vote kyun nahi diya? Unhone kaha gaddar hain. (Mayawati called me and asked why the Muslim community did not vote for the BSP. She also called our community traitor),” said Siddiqui.

He added athat Mayawati also insulted Kanshiram. “Baad mein unho ne aur jaatiyon ko bhi bura bhala kaha. Kanshiram ji ka bhi apmaan kiya. (Later she also insulted other community and abused Kanshiram),” said Siddiqui.

Siddiqui, who hails from Banda, and his son were on Wednesday expelled from the party for carrying out anti-party activities. He was  earlier removed as the party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and was appointed as the the MP unit in-charge after the assembly poll debacle. It was also alleged that Nasimuddin used to “accept money” from people in return for work.

After the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in which BSP failed to open its account, the BSP again suffered a humiliating defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections where the party had managed to secure only 19 seats out of the total 403 seats. Mayawati had blamed EVMs for her partys poor performance.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. P
    puran rautela
    May 11, 2017 at 5:46 pm
    Thanks GOD fall of CAST DOGES have begun now . Muslim and others will understand how bunty and bablie chor and deaket were foo these people for vote and mobilizing fund in their personal account .
    Reply
    1. T
      TIHAEwale
      May 11, 2017 at 5:44 pm
      naseemuddin Mulayam kaa darwaza khula hai
      Reply

      Best of Express

      Must Read

      May 11: Latest News