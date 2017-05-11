Mayawati called Muslim traitor: Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui

Siddiqui and his son were on Wednesday expelled from the party for carrying out anti-party activities. Siddiqui and his son were on Wednesday expelled from the party for carrying out anti-party activities.

A day after being expelled from the BSP, Muslim leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui on Thursday hit out at party Mayawati for insulting people of his community. Addressing a press conference, Siddiqui said that he and his son was expelled from the party on false allegations.

“Mayawati ji ne mujhe bula kar poocha ki Musalmano ne BSP ko vote kyun nahi diya? Unhone kaha gaddar hain. (Mayawati called me and asked why the Muslim community did not vote for the BSP. She also called our community traitor),” said Siddiqui.

He added athat Mayawati also insulted Kanshiram. “Baad mein unho ne aur jaatiyon ko bhi bura bhala kaha. Kanshiram ji ka bhi apmaan kiya. (Later she also insulted other community and abused Kanshiram),” said Siddiqui.

Siddiqui, who hails from Banda, and his son were on Wednesday expelled from the party for carrying out anti-party activities. He was earlier removed as the party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and was appointed as the the MP unit in-charge after the assembly poll debacle. It was also alleged that Nasimuddin used to “accept money” from people in return for work.

After the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in which BSP failed to open its account, the BSP again suffered a humiliating defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections where the party had managed to secure only 19 seats out of the total 403 seats. Mayawati had blamed EVMs for her partys poor performance.

