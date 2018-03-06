May go abroad for full recovery: CM Manohar Parrikar in video to Goans

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey.

In a video message issued by his office Monday evening, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar thanked Goans for their prayers and sought absence for his treatment. “I thank you Goans. For the last fortnight, you prayed, and because of your blessings, I have recovered now and am heading to Mumbai. If doctors advise, then I may be go abroad for full recovery to cure my ailment. I hope you continue to bless me, and also allow me to take a few days holidays,” Parrikar said in the message.

The Chief Minister’s Office has said in a statement that he would continue his treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and based on doctors’ advice will travel overseas for further treatment. Parrikar chaired a meeting Monday morning where the government’s administrative functioning in his absence was discussed. For the next six weeks, Parrikar will attend cabinet meetings through video conferencing, said officials.

“For now, a three-member committee has been decided upon. Every ministry’s fund allocation comes to the CM for approval. It will have Francis D Souza (BJP), and allies Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward) taking crucial decisions, where funds need to be allocated,” confirmed a official from CMO.

On Monday, the CM left in a private chartered flight and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in the evening. According to chief operating officer Dr Ravi Shankar, he underwent few tests and a detailed check-up. “He is stable. We are yet to decide future line of action, including whether he will travel abroad for further treatment,” he said.

Party sources confirmed Monday that the family is in touch with doctors in the US and the CM is expected to leave soon. “The final dates will be decided by the Lilavati team as they have narrowed down on a good medical care facility in US,” said a senior BJP leader. Parrikar holds important portfolios like Industry, Education, Environment and Forest, Finance, Home, and before he left on a medical leave, he appointed a administrative team of bureaucrats to look at the functioning of CMO.

BJP sources said files of all ministries will come to the ministers committee. “The committee will look into proposals and will have temporary powers to sanction any work order upto Rs 5 crore. All reports will be updated to the CM weekly,” said an official. In a press briefing soon after the CM left for Mumbai, state Congress chief Shantaram Naik said the conduct of cabinet meetings through video conferencing was “not acceptable”. “We wish him well but the CM should come out with a clear statement on his health. The current arrangement is unconstitutional,” Naik said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya