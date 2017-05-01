May day celebrated in Kerala   

The CM said government slogan of ‘Secular, corruption free and New Kerala’ is the dream of working class and May Day memories would give vigour for efforts to realise that achievement. (Representational Image) The CM said government slogan of ‘Secular, corruption free and New Kerala’ is the dream of working class and May Day memories would give vigour for efforts to realise that achievement. (Representational Image)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday underscored the CPI(M) led LDF government’s commitment to welfare of workers in all sectors.

In his May Day message, he listed out the various welfare initiates of the government after it assumed office in May last year.

Opening of closed cashew factories, disbursement of welfare pension arrears, revising basic wages of workers in different areas and creation of new job opportunities in traditional industries sector were some of the pro working class initiative of the government, the CPI(M) leader said.

The Chief Minister said the government slogan of ‘Secular, corruption free and New Kerala’ is the dream of the working class and the May Day memories would give vigour for the efforts to realise that achievement.

Workers in Kerala celebrated May Day, the international workers day,with rallies and public meetings across the state.

Marches were organised by joint committees of central trade unions in the state capital here and other districts.

Trade union leaders said unity of the working class was more relevant now than ever before to defend their hard earned rights like job security, eight-hour working time and minimum wages.

Joining the celebrations, Governor Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam greeted the people and wished them success in their work.

“I salute the working people of Kerala and Malayalees all over the work of their relentless and dignified efforts to ensure progress and prosperity of the societies in which they serve’, he said.

Opposition leader in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala also greeted the workers on the occasion.

