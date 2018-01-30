May consider alliance with Shiv Sena: Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday indicated that the party might consider roping in Shiv Sena in the Congress-led alliance at the national level once it withdraws support to the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. “Let the Sena first withdraw support to the Fadnavis government… The Congress leadership might then consider roping it in the alliance led by it,” Chavan, considered close to party president Rahul Gandhi, said. Chavan’s comments come in the wake of speculation that the Congress was considering getting the Sena as part of its front after the party announced its intention to go solo in the 2019 state and Lok Sabha elections.

