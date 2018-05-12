May 12, 1978, Forty Years Ago: No Trust Motion

Morarji Desai also denied that Shankar was heading a caucus and influencing him and pressuring other ministers like the one that had functioned around Indira Gandhi. Morarji Desai also denied that Shankar was heading a caucus and influencing him and pressuring other ministers like the one that had functioned around Indira Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha threw out a no-confidence motion tabled by the two Congress parties against the 13-month-old Janata government after a spirited intervention by Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who spoke at length at the end of the 10-hour-debate on the first such motion against his government, denied various allegations against his son and his principal secretary, V Shankar. In a challenging tone, he said if anyone could make out a prima facie case against his son, Kanti Desai, he would be the first to order his prosecution. He also denied that Shankar was heading a caucus and influencing him and pressuring other ministers like the one that had functioned around Indira Gandhi. He asked members to cite a single instance where Shankar had overstepped his jurisdiction. Desai appealed to the Opposition not to adopt a destructive approach but lend a helping hand in resolving national problems.

Basic Features Bill

The Constitution (45th Amendment) Bill slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha stipulates that the basic features of the Constitution can be amended only through a referendum in which at least 51 per cent of the people participate. The Congress-I has made it clear that it does not want any limitation of Parliament’s power to amend any part of the Constitution. The basic features listed in the Bill are: The secular and democratic character, fundamental rights, system of free and fair elections on the basis of adult suffrage and independence of the judiciary.

UP Janata Crisis

Minister of External Affairs Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Minister of Industry George Fernandes held a preliminary round of discussion with the UP Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav and ousted minister, Satya Prakash Malaviya, in Lucknow. The two leaders, deputed by the Janata high command, to help untangle the UP crisis also met state unit chief, Abbas Ali.

