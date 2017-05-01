May 1, 9 am news update: Erdogan calls for multilateral talks on Kashmir, Manoj Tiwari’s house ransacked, ‘cattle thieves’ lynched and other stories

In an interview, Erdogan also stated that he was in favour of both Pakistan and India joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). (Reuters/File) In an interview, Erdogan also stated that he was in favour of both Pakistan and India joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). (Reuters/File)

Visiting Turkey President: Erdogan calls for multilateral dialogue on Kashmir, cites ‘long talks’ with Pakistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has, ahead of his visit to India, endorsed “multilateral dialogue” in order to settle the Kashmir dispute, a stand opposing New Delhi’s position that the issue should be solved bilaterally. Erdogan also stated that he had been in conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif “at length” regarding the issue. In an interview, Erdogan also stated that he was in favour of both Pakistan and India joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). Follow LIVE updates here

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s house ransacked, four arrested

Late Sunday night, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s house was attacked. While Tiwari has alleged that this attack is a conspiracy that included the Delhi Police and was an attempt on his life, DCP BK Singh has said two drivers – one Tiwari’s own – had an altercation in his office. Two people have been arrested in the case. Read more here

Hafiz Saeed to remain under house arrest for another 90 days

Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed will now be under house arrest for 90 more days, according to a decision taken by Pakistan government. This was done under the anti-terrorism act and will be implemented from Monday morning as Saeed and his four aides’ previous house arrest tenure ended on Sunday night. Read more here

Two ‘cattle thieves’ lynched in Assam

A mob in Assam lynched two men in central Assam district of Nagaon on Sunday on the suspicion that they were trying to steal two cows from a village. The two men were beaten up after an alarm raised by the villagers who alleged that the men had herded away two cows grazing ground in Kasomari village. Read more here

