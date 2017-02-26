Maximum time being given to members of House for discussion on Governor’s address: Kanwar Pal  

Haryana Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal said on Sunday all members of the House, especially those belonging to the Opposition, are being provided maximum time for discussion on Governor’s address and Budget during the present BJP-led government in the state. The Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly would begin on Monday, an official release quoted the Speaker as saying. Pal said 40 sittings of the 13th Vidhan Sabha have been held over 159 hours and 23 minutes in two years of the government’s tenure up to November, 2016, reflecting its “exemplary functioning” in the state.

He said 17 calling attention notices, two short notice questions, three non-government proposals and four government Bills have so far been received for the upcoming Session. Apart from this, 510 starred questions have been received, of which 351 have been approved, besides 93 unstarred questions of which 59 have been approved, the Speaker said.

He said all approved questions have been forwarded to the government for reply. Highlighting the functioning of the House so far, Pal said 69 sittings were held between 1999 and 2004, in which discussion was held over 250 hours and 32 minutes. As many as 69 sittings were held between 2005 and 2009 over 265 hours 29 minutes, whereas only 56 sittings were held between 2009 and 2014 with discussion held over 217 hours and 18 minutes, he added.