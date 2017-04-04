Maximum temperatures remain above normal in Punjab, Haryana

A maina cools off on Saturday. (File Photo/Jaipal Singh) A maina cools off on Saturday. (File Photo/Jaipal Singh)

The maximum temperature on Tuesday continued to hover above normal limits across Haryana and Punjab even as rains lashed several parts of both the states. In Haryana, Hisar recorded maximum at 35.6 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. It also recorded 0.1 mm of rainfall, MeT department report said.

Among other places, Ambala and Narnaul recorded hot weather conditions at 33.8 degrees and 39 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five notches above normal. Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded high at 33.9 degrees while Ludhiana and Patiala braved hot weather at 34.9 degrees and 33.3 degrees Celsius respectively, up to three notches above normal.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded rainfall of 0.8 mm, 0.1 mm and 0.2 mm respectively, as per the MeT report. The weatherman predicted light to moderate rains and thundershowers at few places during next 36 hours in the region.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now