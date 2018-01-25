Maximum gallantry awards to J&K Police

The highest number of gallantry awards were given to security personnel involved in counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The highest number of gallantry awards were given to security personnel involved in counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 107 police gallantry medals have been given this year with the maximum for J-K Police (38 medals), followed by CRPF (35), Chhattisgarh (10), Maharashtra (7) and Telangana (6), among others. The list includes five IPS officers.

The highest number of gallantry awards were given to security personnel involved in counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Police medals for gallantry have been given to 35 personnel serving in Maoist-affected areas and three in the Northeast, said home ministry officials.

As many as seven police officers were awarded the medal posthumously. Among them six were from Chhattisgarh Police who laid down their lives in anti-Maoist operations at Chintagufa in Sukma district. The PMG is the second highest police bravery medal followed by the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG). There were no awardees for the PPMG this time.

CRPF ASI Nand Kishore Prasad has been given a PMG for showing exemplary courage in the counter-terror operation during an attack on a bus carrying BSF personnel on June 3, 2016.

A total of 785 police medals were announced for 2018 of which 616 were police medals for distinguished service.

The Home Ministry said tighter norms have been used to select awardees for the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service this year. In a departure from tradition, the maximum number of such medals were awarded to the lowest ranks — constables and havildars — at 382, followed by 183 to assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors and inspectors, 116 to deputy superintendents of police and assistant commandant ranks and only 10 of these went to the senior ranks of DIG and IG.

“The home ministry has made it a point to ensure that the lower ranks of the police forces get due recognition. The least medals went to the higher ranks this year. It is bottom heavy this time,” a senior official said.

