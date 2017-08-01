Maximum communal violence-related incidents in Opposition-ruled states, says Kiren Rijiju

MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha on Monday. PTI MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha on Monday. PTI

THE maximum communal violence-related incidents over the past three years were registered in states ruled by Opposition parties, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home, told the Lok Sabha on Monday, as the government took an aggressive stance while replying to a discussion on “mob lynchings.” The discussion had been sought jointly by the Congress and the Trinamool Congress. Reading out state-police data with the Union Home ministry, Rijiju said that in three years, between 2014 and 2016, Kerala and UP, followed by West Bengal, topped the list of states with most cases registered under Section 153 A and B of the IPC, which deal with communal violence.

The Opposition parties created an uproar and disputed the data, with the Congress and the Left walking out of the House barely minutes after Rijiju began his reply. “If you dispute this data, you are disputing your own state governments. I suggest you take it up with them,” he said. Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned mob lynchings and cow vigilantism on two separate occasions, Rijiju said that in the past, the Opposition parties had never sought a statement from their PM. “Our PM has condemned the incidents. When did the PM ever condemn all the incidents of communal violence that happened before we came to power?” Rijiju said. “You wanted this discussion, so we will unmask your deeds in front of the nation,” he added.

“He is misleading the House,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged before an agitated Congress and Left MPs staged a walkout. The rest of Rijiju’s 40-minute reply came before empty Opposition benches, save for TMC’s Saugata Roy, NCP’s Supriya Sule and some others. The PM was not present during the discussion. Neither were key Congress leaders like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. When TMC’s Saugata Roy asked how the accused in the Junaid Khan killing got bail in 30 days, Rijiju shot back: “Do you want the Centre to take over the judiciary also and decide on who should get bail?”

But the discussion saw BJP ally Shiv Sena taking a swipe at the ruling party, saying discrimination on the basis of food habits would not be supported. “How can we discriminate on the basis of who eats what? We don’t support that. We are discussing these things instead of discussing what China and Pakistan are trying to do to our country,” Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant said.

