Max temperatures rise in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar hottest at 44.3 degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature on Wednesday rose by a few notches in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, with Hisar being the hottest place at 44.3 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said. Temperatures at Ambala (41.3 degrees Celsius) and Hisar were three notches above the normal. Karnal, too, had a hot day at 42 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal limits.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, a MeT Department report said in Chandigarh. In Punjab, Amritsar’s recorded 42 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal limits.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximum temperatures of 40.8 degrees Celsius and 42.4 degrees Celsius respectively. The MeT department has predicted rain or thundershowers at scattered places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App