Max Hospital negligence: Final report in twins case expected in two days, says Delhi health minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday said that the final report of the ongoing probe into alleged medical negligence by Max Hospital in the twins case is expected in two days, reported PTI. Based on the report, he added, strictest of action will be taken. The health minister was addressing a press conference in New Delhi, hours after the baby boy, who was wrongly declared by the upscale hospital a week ago, died at a nursing home in Pitampura. In a media briefing, Jain said, “The preliminary report has found them guilty in certain aspects and the final report is expected in next two days. Once we get that we will take strictest possible action according to law.”

Jain reiterated that on November 22, a notice was sent to Max Hospital for allegedly violating norms related to services to be given to EWS patients. “These two cases have been clubbed and we will take action accordingly,” he said. When asked by media persons to respond to the allegation by the father that no one from the Delhi government approached the family to help, Jain said, “There are certain legalities involved but we responded immediately and took action.” Also Read: Newborn, erroneously declared dead by Delhi’s Max Hospital, passes away

The Delhi government had formed a panel on Monday to look into the case found Max Hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants. The case relates to the birth of twins (a boy and a girl) on November 30. The parents alleged the babies were declared dead by Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh but they later discovered that the boy was alive.

The parents said they were told by the hospital that both the babies were stillborn. The infants were handed over to them in a polythene bag, they said. The family discovered that the baby boy was breathing just before the last rites, the police said.

On December 2, Jain had said the hospital’s licence could be cancelled if a probe found it guilty of medical negligence.

