Maur bomb blast: 84 days later, cops release sketches of two suspects

Eighty-four days after the Maur bomb blast which left seven dead and 22 injured, the police on Tuesday released sketches of two suspects. The blast had taken place around 8.30 pm on January 31. Two of those injured are still in hospital. Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, IG (Bathinda range), said, “We have released two sketches so that people can share maximum information with us.”

Earlier, the police had released a video showing two suspects. The next day, the two came to the police and were found to be innocent after questioning. During the probe, police teams were sent to 21 cities in India. Police have also announced that any information related to suspects can be given to DSP Maur at 75080-18009 or at SHO Maur’s number- 75080-18115.

