Maur blast: Victims’ kin demand arrests

The Maur Mandi Bomb Blast Sangrash Committee along with family members of the deceased and the injured Friday staged a dharna outside the office of SDM Maur for three hours. They demanded early arrest of the culprits involved in the incident. Gurmail Singh, convener of this committee said,” Till date police has not been able to arrest even a single person. We want the culprits to be arrested soon.”

Gurmail also repeated his demands of providing Rs 1 crore compensation to families of the dead and a government job each and Rs 10 lakh compensation each to the injured persons. Rahul Chaba- ADC(General) later assured the protestors thet their demands will be sent to the higher authorities after which the dharna was lifted.