Maur blast: Suspect joins police probe after a fortnight on the run

A fortnight after the January 31 blasts at Maur Mandi that left six dead and several others injured, Kulvir Singh, one of the suspects in the case, presented himself before the police for investigation on Tuesday. Kulvir, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar of Maur Mandi, was called by police on January 31 midnight itself, but he was not present at his house. Since then, he was on the run .

On Tuesday, he went to the Maur police station and was later taken to the crime investigation agency’s Bathinda branch for investigation. Bathinda SSP Swapan Sharma said, “We are investigating the matter. We have not booked anyone as of now.”

Kulvir went to the police station accompanied by more than 70 people, which included his family members and members of Panthic organisation Ek Noor Khalsa, which is represented by Balwant Singh Nandgarh, former jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib. Kulvir is member of this organisation and was active in protest dharnas across the state when the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib had taken place.

Kulvir’s wife Satnam Kaur said, “We had no choice but to present him before police as he cannot be on the run. When he is innocent, why should be fear. He had run away because of his past experience when police had implicated him in false cases.” His mother Rajinder Kaur said, “We will wait till tomorrow morning. If we will not get any information about our son, we will got to CIA branch of Bathinda to enquire about him. However, we have been assured he will be sent back after questioning.”

Immediately after the blast on on January 31, the CIA branch of Bathinda had raided Kulvir’s house and had taken away his mobile. They had also taken away Kulvir’s relative Gursharan Singh, who was sent back home after three days when the family raised a hue and cry over his “illegal custody”.

In 2009, Kulvir was booked after a clash between Dera followers and Sikhs. However, he was acquitted in the case in 2013.

Police said that besides Kulvir, many others had also been called for investigation.