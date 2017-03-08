Maur blast: Cops in Sirsa looking for car battery seller

The blast had left six dead and several others injured. Express The blast had left six dead and several others injured. Express

As part of the ongoing probe into the January 31 blast at Maur in Bathinda that killed six and left 16 others injured, the Punjab Police have sent 21 teams across India, including three to Sirsa in Haryana where battery of the car used in the blast was purchased. According to police sources, their cyber branch had traced a few phone calls to a Sirsa-based battery dealer.

Bathinda SSP Swapan Sharma confirmed the development but refused to elaborate, saying it could hamper the probe. Sources said teams were also sent to Jammu to identify the buyers of the 10-litre pressure cooker manufactured in a Sunam-based factory which was found from the spot. The police are also working to locate owners of 140 Maruti 800 cars of 1992 make as the car used in the blast was also of the same model.