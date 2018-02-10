Maur Mandi bomb blast: A year later, statements by 4 witnesses point to Dera Sacha Sauda ‘link’

The blast took place on January 31 around 8:30 pm soon after a poll rally of Congress MLA Harminder Singh Jassi whose daughter is married to Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s son Jasmeet Singh. The blast took place on January 31 around 8:30 pm soon after a poll rally of Congress MLA Harminder Singh Jassi whose daughter is married to Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s son Jasmeet Singh.

A year after the Maur bomb blast in Bathinda that claimed seven lives and injured 25, four persons working in a car repair workshop at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, on Thursday, approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case as witnesses. Later in the day, they were taken to the ilaqa Magistrate in Talwandi Sabo court, where they recorded their statements. Police sources said the four were dera followers and were working in the portion of the workshop where Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s cars used to get repaired and modified.

They were allegedly the ones who had painted a red coloured Maruti 800 in white as per the orders of workshop superviser Gurtej Kala and one Amrik Singh. The repainted car was subsequently used in the bombing. However, both Kala and Amrik — Sirsa-based dera followers — are absconding, sources said.

The blast took place on January 31 around 8:30 pm soon after a poll rally of Congress MLA Harminder Singh Jassi whose daughter is married to Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s son Jasmeet Singh. The incident happened three days before the February 4 Vidhan Sabha polls in Punjab.

Jassi’s PA, Harpal Singh Pali, was among the six killed. On the day of the blast Jasmeet Singh was with Jassi in a road show in Maur Mandi but had peeled off from the motorcade and gone back to Sirsa just before the last rally where the blast occurred.

The witnesses recorded their statements before Gurdarshan Singh — Ilaqa Magistrate in Talwandi Sabo court in Bathinda district Thursday afternoon. Their statements have been recorded under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), confirmed AIG (Counter intelligence) and SIT member Swapan Sharma.

Sharma was SSP Bathinda when the blast had happened.

According to police sources, one of the four men, who was working as a denting mechanic, changed the parts of the Maruti, while the engine fitting was done by two of the men. The paint job was carried out by the fourth man. Police have not divulged the names of any of the four men.

Sources revealed that the Maruti 800 which was a 1992 model was purchased from a Sirsa-based scrap dealer before being taken to the dera’s workshop. As per police investigations, its battery was purchased from the local Sirsa market. Sources told that the four witnesses had pleaded that they had no idea as why the car was being modified.

Asked why the witnesses had approached the police a year later, police sources say they had a “change of heart.” Swapan Sharma, however, said, “We are close to cracking the case and cannot divulge any details as it will hamper the ongoing investigation.”

Both the chassis number and engine number had been erased from the car, which was left badly damaged by the blast. Only three digits, 722, were visible on the engine. Sources revealed that two persons had driven this car from Sirsa to the blast site after getting it painted and packing it with explosives.

A pressure cooker full of nuts and bolts had also been found from the spot, which, however had not exploded. This cooker was made by a Sangrur-based company.

On April 27 last year, the Bathinda police released two sketches of two suspects in connection with the blast based on information available from the general public. One person was wearing a shawl and was wearing turban while the second person was having beard and moustache, however his hair was cut short. On the basis of the sketch made on the description provided by the shopkeeper who had sold the car battery, police suspected that the man who purchased the battery was likely to be Amrik Singh.

A senior officer of the Punjab police privy with the investigations told that later however when a photo of Amrik Singh was arranged and shown to the shopkeeper, he “did not cooperate and refused to identify the man.”

The officer said Amrik Singh was a “henchman” of the Dera chief. The officer added that arrest of Amrik Singh might open a “pandora’s box” relating to “other activities in dera”. The officer said police were probing “some personal angle” as likely reason behind the attack on Jassi.

“The Dera chief may or may not be in the loop, but police are investigating several leads which suggests that the entire conspiracy was likely to have been hatched in the dera. The explosive used was ammonium nitrate. Police suspect that choice of explosive also hinted at dera angle in the attack as in many movies of dera chief shot in dera headquarters, cars are shown blown off in scenes. The same explosive could have been used to spread fire with the help of combustible oil put alongside the explosives filled pressure cookers. Police are also probing whether the two pressure cookers full of explosives were sourced from langar facility in dera,” the officer said.

“We are still not clear about the exact motive though there are strong indications of some personal reasons behind the attack. We are working on it. Since RDX was not used, it is highly unlikely that it was a terror act,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the car repair workshop is located near a petrol pump inside the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa. In the initial investigations, the car number in transport records was found to be of a scooter owned by one Kharaiti Lal of Zira area of Ferozepur and hence it had been stated soon after the investigation itself that car number was fake.

On Thursday, DIG (counter intelligence) Ranvir Singh Khattra and inquiry officer Dalbir Singh were present in the court apart from Swapan Sharma.

