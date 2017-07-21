Matters related to height norms around airport cannot be ignored, says HC

The court added that the rehabilitation of those living in buildings constructed earlier, who have been displaced owing to such action, would also have to be looked into. (Files) The court added that the rehabilitation of those living in buildings constructed earlier, who have been displaced owing to such action, would also have to be looked into. (Files)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that in a growing city like Mumbai, matters related to height norms for structures around the airport, especially keeping in mind frequent landing and take-off of planes, cannot be ignored.

A division bench of Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N Jamdar was hearing a Public Interest Litigation by advocate Yeshwant Shenoy regarding the dangers posed to aircraft by highrises near the airport.

The court had earlier directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to demolish or reduce the height of 35 buildings around the airport that violated the norms within three months.

The court said all development should be made keeping in mind the requirements of the next 10 years. “During road widening also, buildings that are legal or illegal have to go,” said the court adding that in case a particular building did not have the requisite permission “it can be demolished straight away”.

The court added that the rehabilitation of those living in buildings constructed earlier, who have been displaced owing to such action, would also have to be looked into.

In terms of a building that is on the flight path of Mumbai airport’s runway — Sunita — the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed the court it had demolished the illegal floors. Petitions related to the structure have now been disposed off by the court.

