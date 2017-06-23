Matters have to be resolved bilaterally: MEA

India’s External Affairs spokesman Gopal Baglay. (AP Photo, File) India’s External Affairs spokesman Gopal Baglay. (AP Photo, File)

India Thursday affirmed that issues between India and Pakistan will have to be decided “bilaterally”, reacting to suggestions by UN chief Antonio Guterres that he is engaged in bringing about a dialogue. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Gopal Bagley, said he was aware of Guterres’ remarks that he has raised the issue with PM Modi and his counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

