“Shameful” to witness Sri Lankan cricketers wearing masks during match due to air pollution: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that it was a matter of “shame” to witness Sri Lankan cricketers wearing masks to play a game of cricket in Delhi due to air pollution. Banerjee, while speaking to reporters at state secretariat, said the government in Delhi must control the air pollution in consultation with all stakeholders. “It is shameful for the country to witness international-level cricket players wearing masks to play a game of cricket in Delhi. I am feeling ashamed of this and that’s why I am saying all these. It is not a political issue but a genuine issue,” Banerjee said.

On day two of the third test between India and Sri Lanka in Delhi, Sri Lankan players were seen wearing masks while fielding and two Sri Lankan fast bowlers had to leave the field following breathing difficulties. On Sunday, there were also two stoppages of play after Sri Lankan players complaint of breathing difficulties to field umpires.



Asking the Delhi government to control the air pollution, Banerjee said, “In the capital city of our country, Sri Lankan players were seen wearing masks during a test match. There is a rise in the air pollution level and Delhi must control it in consultation with all stakeholders. This will be good for our country. We do not want anyone to badmouth our country.”

