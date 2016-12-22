Mathura’s Jawaharbagh Park to get Rs 15 cr facelift

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to spent Rs 15 crore to beautify the Jawaharbagh Park in Mathura, where 28 persons, including two police officers, were killed in a gun battle in June. An official said that the Akhilesh Yadav government decided to revamp the park on the lines of the famous Ram Manohar Lohia Park.

“To erase bad memories, officials have prepared a road map that includes massive plantation, a nursery, indoor sporting activities, recreation facilities and a kids park,” the official told IANS.

Members of the Swadhin Bharat Vidhik Viacharik Satyagrah Sanstha led by Ram Briksha Yadav, a self-styled godman, owing allegiance to the Jai Gurudev sect, had encroached upon the park illegally for nearly two years.

On June 2, when police tried to evict them after a court order, Ram Yadav’s supporters opened fire on the police teams, killing an inspector and a superintendent of police (SP).