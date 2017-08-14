Mathura train murder: Father of 4, Devender was the only earning member

Devender’s family outside AIIMS Sunday. Express photo Devender’s family outside AIIMS Sunday. Express photo

Last week, 14-year-old Aman spent a lot of his time purchasing stationary from a store in Palwal’s Mohan Nagar area, in anticipation of rejoining school, two years after he was compelled to leave his studies because of his father’s financial condition.

But today, his future is uncertain once again, as his father, Devender, succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly thrown off a moving train.

The father of four — two girls and two boys — Devender was the only earning member in his family, that included his aged mother and his brother’s family of 10. His father was a havaldar with the Indian Army and had died 10-12 years ago.

His neighbours said Devender was a “tall, well-built man, who resembled a bouncer”. His nature, however, was “non-confrontational” and “supportive”.

“He usually returned home around 8.30-9pm, but sometimes worked overtime. We realised what had happened only when his aunt received a phone call from the police around 2 am,” said Rocky, a neighbour.

