Mathura: Over 12 people including 6 cops injured in clash between two groups

A clash erupted between two groups during Holi celebrations in Aduki village here following which over 12 people, including six police personnel were injured. “While 22 people have been arrested, hunt for others is on and an armed guard has been posted in the village,” SP city Ashok Kumar said, adding the situation is under control. “The trouble began yesterday when a person allegedly made an adverse remark during Holi celebrations at the house of the former gram pradhan. Following this, a clash erupted between the two sides,” a police report said.

“Brick bating, use of sticks, batons and finally firing, by both the sides, lead to injuries to over 12 people including SHO Rajiv Kumar Singh and five other police personnel, who have received internal and external injuries,” the report added. The SP city said that hunt for the other accused is on and a case registered under relevant sections of IPC.

