Mathura: One shot dead, 4 injured in group clashes

One person was killed and four were injured on Sunday in a clash between two groups following an heated argument in Dharamnagar village, police said. Dev Singh (42), who was a guard at an ATM here, died on the spot and the injured have been hospitalised, DSP Yogesh Pathak said, adding two persons, Satyaveer and Raghuveer, have been arrested and sent to jail.

“The reason behind the clash is yet to be ascertained. However, we have learnt that the groups had confronted each other two days ago after their children got into a quarrel during a cricket match,” he said.

Cases have been registered against 11 people of whom two have been arrested, the DSP said.