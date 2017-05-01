Mathura: Man held for attacking daughter with acid

A man was arrested today for having allegedly poured acid on his daughter on Sunday. The victim’s three-year-old daughter and husband too were injured in the acid attack, according to an FIR registered in the matter.

The incident took place at Sarai Azmabad village which falls under the Highway police station, a police official said. “The accused Manik Chand was arrested today. The victim Khushbu, her husband Vinod and their daughter Trisha are out of danger,” circle officer Rakesh Singh said.

The police official added that Khushbu was undergoing treatment at the S N Medical college Agra where he condition is learnt to be stable. According to the FIR filed by Vinod, his father-in-law poured acid on Khushbu, when she opened the gate yesterday.

Vinod and the three-year-old daughter Trisha were also injured, when they rushed to protect Khushbu, the FIR said. “Manik Chand, who was evading arrest was finally arrested today,” circle officer Singh added.

