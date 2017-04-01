Mathura: Live grenade defused near Army depot

TENSION PREVAILED in Mathura on Friday after a pedestrian discovered a hand grenade outside a private hospital. Police said they received an anonymous call in the afternoon, informing them about some bomb-like object lying on a garbage bin near Jyoti and Dayal hospitals — both located on the Mathura highway. A police team rushed to the spot along with the bomb disposal squad. Nearby houses were vacated to ensure the safety of the commoners.

“While the bomb disposal squad team diffused the grenade, it is still being investigated where it came from. The spot where the bomb was found was near the area, which comes under Army jurisdiction, but whether it belonged to the Army is not clear,” said Mathura City SP Ashok Kumar. No one was harmed or injured in the incident, he added.

