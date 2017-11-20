‘Govt will set up cow shelters, Vikas Parishad,’ says Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP leaders at a party rally in Aligarh on Sunday. PTI Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP leaders at a party rally in Aligarh on Sunday. PTI

Cow shelters in sixteen municipal corporation areas, a Braj Vikas Parishad, LED streetlights, electricity and potable water supply — these were at the centre of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s poll pitch on the second day of his campaigning for civic polls on Sunday afternoon.

“Who doesn’t know that when the Samajwadi Party came to power in 2012, Kosi Kala here was seen burning. Kya hum bhool jayenge isko (Will we forget this)? In the last eight months, no riot took place in the state. No riot can take place. Last time, one-sided riots used to take place… loot khasot hoti thi. The honour of our daughters was played with and when they used to seek justice, cases used to be slapped on them. Who doesn’t know these wrongdoings of previous governments,” said Adityanath in Mathura’s Jubilee Park on Sunday.

With municipal elections taking place for the first time in two areas — Mathura-Vrindavan and Ayodhya — Adityanath’s spoke about his government’s efforts to uphold “Indian culture” and the “traditions of India”.

Comparing his eight months of governance to previous state regimes, he pointed to “the manner in which the country and the world looks at this sacred land”.

He said: “To maintain that sacredness and to develop it had been your demand for years. Naturally, this work was done by the BJP government because the BJP believes in the culture of India, traditions of India. Those who oppose Indian culture and Indian tradition, what can they say about development here? One could not have hoped for development from these people. And that is why through the municipal corporation and the Braj Vikas Parishad, we want to take this process of development forward.”

He alleged that Ayodhya and Mathura were discriminated against by previous governments. “A lot of people have reservations about Ayodhya and Mathura, but it is my belief that our government is working on (giving) the pride and respect that should have been given to Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan. Hence, two municipal corporations in Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan were made,” he said.

Adityanath alleged that the discrimination against the two areas affected supply of electricity in Mathura and Vrindavan. “There is no discrimination today. There is electricity supply,” he said.

On the issue of cow shelters, Adityanath said the setting up of the gaushalas will not only provide employment to youth in the state. “Many Hindus drink cow’s milk and leave them on the streets. I want to appeal to all of you. Serve Gau Mata with pure feelings, there will not be problems of any nature at home. But still, if you make such mistakes, we will not let that happen. Our government is deciding that in 16 municipal corporations, big cow shelters will be set up in the first phase…. the medicines and products which are made from the milk and urine of Gau mata…through their marketing, these youth will get jobs.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App