Mathura crossfire death: Cops abandoned bullet-hit boy on way to hospital, says IG

The eight-year-old boy who died in a crossfire between the police and a criminal gang on Wednesday in Mathura was left to die by three policemen, who abandoned the bleeding child and two villagers midway to a hospital and escaped, an Agra police officer said after preliminary investigations into the death.

Preliminary findings suggest that the bullet that hit the boy, identified as Madhav by the police, was fired by a sub-inspector in the police team. The bullet hit him in the head. The police are yet to find the empty cartridge from the spot. Four policemen, two of them sub-inspectors, were suspended for dereliction of duty on the basis of the IG Range, Agra, Raja Srivastava’s report on Thursday. The police on Wednesday lodged a case at the Highway police station on the charge of culpable homicide against unidentified criminals. IG Srivastava has submitted the inquiry report to the Home Department and Principal Secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar, said a magisterial inquiry was ordered on Thursday.

Srivastava told The Indian Express that during the inquiry, the police found out that three policemen in the encounter team — a sub-inspector and two constables — were rushing the critically injured boy to the hospital in their vehicle. Two villagers accompanied them. But after driving for about 4 km, the policemen stopped the vehicle at Navada village and asked the villagers to get down with the injured boy as they wanted to bring additional force. They left the profusely bleeding boy on the road with those two villagers, who somehow carried him to the government hospital where he was declared brought dead, Srivastava said.

“The inquiry has also found that sub-inspector Virendra Singh claims to have fired at criminals when they were trying to escape. It is suspected the bullet fired by Singh hit the boy. There is a 1cmx1 cm entry wound and 3cmx4 cm exit wound in the boy’s head, which is generally caused by a bullet fired from a short-barrel rifle which policemen carry. This, however, will be confirmed after the empty cartridge is recovered. The search is on. Singh has been suspended.”

Srivastava added: “Sub-inspector Saurabh Sharma and constables Amarpal and Jagat Singh, who set out to take the injured boy to the hospital and left him on the way, have been suspended for dereliction of duty.”

The officer said that six policemen had gone for the operation in the village and their movement was lodged in the general diary of the police station as well, but senior officials were not informed in this regard. The circle officer of the Sadar area of Mathura, Rakesh, is the investigating officer in the case of the boy’s death. The police team reached Mohanpur village to arrest a criminal, Manoj Jatav, allegedly involved in a robbery of Rs 3.5 lakh on January 6. The policemen claimed to have opened fire to retaliate to the firing by criminals when the boy playing nearby was hit in the head by a bullet. No criminals could be arrested.

