Mathura: 2 arms smugglers held

Two members of an inter-state gang dealing in illegal arms have been arrested in Mathura with a cache of weapons meant to be used for influencing upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh, police said Saturday. The arrests were made following a tip-off to the police that two men were coming to the city from Agra to supply illegal arms, that could be used to influence polling, said Mathura’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohit Gupta.

Viresh Kumar and Radhaswami, both residents of Bihar, were arrested near Bharatpur. Two of their accomplices, however, managed to escape, police said. A rifle, four pistols, one revolver, a few locally-made guns and cartridges have been seized from their vehicle.

Initial investigation has suggested that the two men were members of an inter-state gang dealing in illegal arms and vehicles, they said.