‘Match over before it began’: Prakash Raj takes jibe at BJP after Yeddyurappa quits

Actor-activist Prakash Raj, who has been a staunch critic of the Narendra Modi-led central government, was quick to lambast the BJP dispensation minutes after BS Yeddyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday.

In a sarcastic remark on Twitter, the actor took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, tweeting: “KARNATAKA is not going to be SAFFRON…but will continue to be COLOURFUL…Match over before it began…forget 56 couldn’t hold on for 55 hours..jokes apart…dear CITIZENS now get ready for more muddy politics..will continue to stand for the CITIZENS and CONTINUE #justasking..”.

KARNATAKA is not going to be SAFFRON…but will continue to be COLOURFUL….Match over before it began…forget 56 couldn’t hold on for 55 hours..jokes apart…dear CITIZENS now get ready for more muddy politics..will continue to stand for the CITIZENS and CONTINUE #justasking.. — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 19, 2018

As part of his #justasking campaign, the actor has earlier also targetted the BJP government at the Centre, alleging it of indulging in corruption and extremist fundamentalism. Raj’s tweet came minutes after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa announced his resignation after he failed to secure the magic number –112– required to form the government.

Earlier this month, Prakash Raj had expressed his views on Karnataka elections. During the interview, Raj had said that he firmly believes the BJP and various right-wing groups have created an atmosphere of fear in the country, where an individual’s freedom of expression and choice are under threat. The actor said he had been travelling across the state (Karnataka) and recommending people not to vote for the saffron party.

He had also discussed the importance of Karnataka elections, why Bollywood has stopped offering him films, what he thinks about joining a political party and his plans to expand his #JustAsking campaign. READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

However, he was bashed on Twitter after he had proclaimed that BJP will not come to power in Karnataka. After BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 104 seats in Karnataka assembly elections, Twitterati went berserk asking Prakash to come out of hiding and questioned his failed prediction.

Meanwhile, what happened today in Vidhan Soudha gave enough fuel to the actor-activist to fire back at Narendra Modi Government.

