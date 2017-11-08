Fake Aadhaar card racket kingpin nabbed

The gang used their own fingerprints and retina scans on the fake Aadhaar cards. The gang used their own fingerprints and retina scans on the fake Aadhaar cards.

The mastermind of a gang which made fake Aadhaar cards has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force here, officials said on Wednesday, reports PTI.

Durgesh Kumar Mishra, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday. He was the mastermind behind the gang involved in preparing Aadhaar cards by cloning finger prints to bypass Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) norms, a senior STF official said.

During interrogation, Mishra told the STF that he was an assistant manager in a private firm authorised by the UIDAI and provided the technique for preparing fake fingerprints and tampering client software to Saurabh Singh who was arrested earlier in Kanpur.

On September 10, the STF had busted the gang which used to make fake Aadhaar cards with the arrest of its 10 members.

“The gang used their own fingerprints and retina scans on the fake Aadhaar cards. They resorted to this method to complete the biometric parameters,” the official said.

During the raid in Kanpur, the STF had seized papers with fake fingerprints, and finger and retina scanners. The STF had swung into action after a senior UIDAI official lodged a police complaint in Lucknow, the STF official said.

