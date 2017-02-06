Mastercard, CAIT launch campaign to promote digital payments

Traders’ body CAIT along with Mastercard today launched a campaign to create awareness among traders to push adoption of digital payments to grow business. As part of the ‘Digital Apnao Vyapar Badhao’ campaign, 500 camps across 30 cities will be held over 90 days to enable 5 lakh merchants and traders to get on-board digital platform.

“We share the government’s vision of creating a less cash economy and bringing more people under the ambit of financial inclusion,” Mastercard senior vice president (global policy affairs and community relations) Ravi Aurora told reporters here.

The campaign will ensure that traders and merchants have access to the right information and solutions as they embark on the digital payments journey to be future ready and grow their business, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

The camps will also inform traders about various aspects of the Goods and Services Tax, Khandelwal said.

Making a case for incentivisation of digital payment, he said, it will not only allure traders to get on-board electronic payment platform but also boost government revenue.

It will be a win-win situation for all the stakeholders, he added.

“We are in conversation with the government to incentivise the use of digital payments in the country as we believe it will accelerate the adoption by many folds,” he said.