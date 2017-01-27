Massive protest held against Kambala ban in Karnataka

BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the origin of Kambala dates back 800 years and it was a tradition of Tulunadu. (File) BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the origin of Kambala dates back 800 years and it was a tradition of Tulunadu. (File)

Stepping up pressure on government following the success of the Jallikattu stir in Tamil Nadu, students, artistes and politicians today staged a massive protest in Mangaluru, demanding removal of the ban on Kambala, a traditional buffalo race in the coastal region held annually. All-College Students’ Association along with Tulu film artistes, Yakshagana artistes, politicians and members of Tulunada Rakshana Vedike staged protest at Hampankatta in Mangaluru, lending momentum to the growing demand on the issue.

Noted personalities from Tulu film industry including actors Devdas Kapikad, Naveen D Padil, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, director-producer Vijay Kumar Kodailbail, BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava and others called for immediate government action to ensure continuation of Kambala.

Students from various colleges formed a human chain.

Kateel said Kambala had history of 800 years and it was a tradition of Tulunadu.

Tulu, a Dravidian language, is spoken in a small region, mainly in coastal Karnataka and Kerala’s Kasaragod district, collectively known as Tulu Nadu.

The student fraternity had gathered to protect Kambala and prove youth power, he said, alleging that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals was projecting Kambala in a wrong way claiming that buffaloes were subjected to cruelty, but in fact they were treated with great care and concern.

The protest would continue until ban on Kambala was withdrawn, he said.

On Thursday, Kateel had threatened to observe a fast unto death if the state government did not promulgate an ordinance on Kambala.

Addressing the protest, Bava said Kambala was a unifying sport and the people of the district were closely attached to it irrespective of religion, caste and creed. The fight would be continued “until justice is done.”

Theatre director Vijaykumar Kodialbail said there was no instance of buffaloes being tortured during Kambala and it could not be compared to Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu (taming of bull).

In Bengaluru, AIADMK Karnataka unit workers staged a protest, demanding lifting of the ban on Kambala and demanded a ban on PETA, which has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court to restrain the sport.

AIADMK activists and leaders raised slogans against PETA and demanded that the Siddaramaiah government bring in an ordinance at the earliest to clear the decks to conduct Kambala.

“Our chief minister should take the cue from the success story of Tamil Nadu with regard to jallikattu. He should immediately bring in an ordinance to conduct Kambala in the Dakshina Kannada region,” AIADMK Karnataka secretary V Pugazhendi told PTI here.

In November 2016, the Karnataka High Court had passed an interim order restraining holding of Kambala.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 30.