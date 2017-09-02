Massive landslide on Shimla-Dhalli bypass hits traffic, several vehicles damaged

Major landslide in Shimla after heavy rainfall in Shimla on Saturday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Major landslide in Shimla after heavy rainfall in Shimla on Saturday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Traffic on the Shimla-Dhalli-Bhatta Kuffar bypass road came to a standstill due to a massive landslide triggered by incessant rains that have hit the region during the past two days. The landslide also severely affected transportation of apples in the region. Around half a dozen vehicles parked next to Dhalli traffic tunnel were damaged. People witnessed the landslide and a video, that shows debris falling on cars, has also gone viral.

Residents living in Bhatta Kuffar area were also stranded on either side after the road was blocked by the landslide. Deputy Commissioner Shimla Rohan Chand Thakur said no casualties have been reported. “Approximately 7 to 8 vehicles were damaged. While three houses have developed cracks, a temple also came in the grip of the falling debris. The residents and tenants of the damaged houses have been temporarily rehabilitated,” he said.

Over the last few years, heavy construction work has been carried out by people on either side of the hill. The geological department has warned of more landslides in the region if heavy rains continue to lash the area. Many buildings are also likely to crumble down anytime soon.

Thakur added that heavy machinery, including cranes, have been deployed to clear the roads. Arrangements have also been made to continue operations during the night so that the road could reopen within the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall and landslides in the state have caused heavy losses to property. On Friday, three members of a family had died in Bilaspur. Many areas have been cut off from the main road due to uprooted trees, caved in roads and landslides in the apple belt of Shimla, where the movement of the fruit is at its peak these days.

