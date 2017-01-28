Massive fire breaks out at shopping complex in Srinagar

Fire breaks out at Goni-Khan Market in Srinagar; 6 fire tenders at the spot to down the fire. (Source: ANI) Fire breaks out at Goni-Khan Market in Srinagar; 6 fire tenders at the spot to down the fire. (Source: ANI)

A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex in a busy market place of the city near Amira Kadal in Srinagar on Saturday as fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to control the blaze. “A fire is raging in a shopping complex at Goni Khan in Amira Kadal area and efforts are on to control the blaze,” an official of the Fire and Emergency Services said.

He said so far there were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident. The cause of the fire was not known yet as the fire tenders were trying to prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings in the congested commercial hub of the city, he said.