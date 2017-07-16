Massive fire breaks out at KGMU trauma centre, Yogi Adityanath orders probe

Fire in the Medicine Department of King George Medical College Trauma Center in Lucknow (Source: ANI) Fire in the Medicine Department of King George Medical College Trauma Center in Lucknow (Source: ANI)

A massive fire broke out in the Trauma Centre of the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow on Friday evening, but no one was injured. The fire, suspected to have caused due to short circuit in the air conditioner, broke out on the second floor of the six-storied building and soon spread to other floors of the KGMU, officials said.

Around six fire tenders were rushed to control the flames, they added. It took two hours for the firmen to douse the fire. “All patients on the floor were shifted to safer places and as a precautionary measure other floors were also evacuated. There is no report of any casualty,” District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Singh said.

Taking a serious note of the fire, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe by the Commissioner, Lucknow and asked him to submit a report within three days. The Chief Minister asked him to fix responsibility for the incident and punish those found guilty for the lapses, an official release said. State Health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said patients have been shifted to other government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Union Health minister J P Nadda spoke to Singh and enquired about the incident. He said the Union Health Secretary is in touch with state health officials. “Spoken to @sidharthnsingh, Health Minister UP & inquired about fire accident in KGMC. Health Secretary, GOI is in touch with state officials,” Nadda tweeted.

