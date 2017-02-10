Top stories at 9 pm, February 10: China speaks on Azhar, Virat Kohli scores record-breaking double ton, thousands rally against Trump in Iran

JeM founder Masood Azhar. (File Photo) JeM founder Masood Azhar. (File Photo)

China on Masood Azhar’s ban: All members of UNSC should follow rules

In response to India’s diplomatic protests over its move to block US resolution to list Pakistan-based JeM leader Masood Azhar as a terrorist, China on Friday hoped all members of the UN Security Council who are part of the anti-terrorism committee will follow rules. On February 8, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang defended China’s move to block a US attempt to list Azhar in the UN saying that the “conditions” have not yet been met for Beijing to back the move. He said Beijing resorted to this move to allow the “relevant parties” to reach a consensus. Read More

Indian team captain Indian team captain Virat Kohli . (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli surpasses Don Bradman, Rahul Dravid after record double ton

Indian captain Virat Kohli continued his unbelievable record-breaking spree and surpassed the legendary Sir Donald Bradman and Rahul Dravid by becoming the first batsman to score double hundreds in four successive Test series. Kohli’s double tons came in the series against the West Indies, New Zealand, England and now Bangladesh, which is in India for a one-off Test. While statistically Kohli had broken Bradman and Dravid’s record but a cursory look at ‘The Don’s’ statistics would tell that his numbers during that 1930-31 phase was phenomenal. Read More

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman & Managing Director, Biocon. (Express Photo) Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman & Managing Director, Biocon. (Express Photo)

Shaw on Infosys tussle: New-generation leaders have different priorities

Describing the tussle between Infosys’s board and its founders over the compensation and severance packages of some top executives as a “difference in perception”, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, an independent director on the Infosys’ board, said it was important to recognise that the new generation of leaders come with a different set of priorities compared to the founders. According to Shaw, Infosys currently needs to focus on growth and transformation as the technology industry is facing multiple challenges in the current economic environment. Read More

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo) Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File Photo)

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler says no reason by CBI for lie detection test

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Friday told a Delhi court that CBI has not given any reason in its plea to conduct lie detection test on him in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Tytler, who did not appear before the court personally, filed an application through his lawyer stating that the CBI plea was a “gross misuse of law” and it was filed with “malafide intention”. Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who represented the riot victims, said Tytler had earlier given a statement to the media that he was ready to undergo lie detection test. Read More

Iranians carry a banner showing a caricature of US President Donald Trump during an annual rally commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, which toppled the late pro-US Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, in Tehran, Iran, Friday. Iranians carry a banner showing a caricature of US President Donald Trump during an annual rally commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, which toppled the late pro-US Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, in Tehran, Iran, Friday.

Hundreds of thousands rally in Iran against Donald Trump, chant ‘Death to America’

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians rallied on Friday to swear allegiance to the clerical establishment following US President Donald Trump’s warning that he had put the Islamic Republic “on notice”. On the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed shah, marchers including hundreds of military personnel and policemen headed towards Tehran’s Azadi (Freedom) Square. They carried “Death to America” banners and effigies of Trump, while a military police band played traditional Iranian revolutionary songs. Read More

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd